Not the Same Old Thing: On-time performance

“Better three hours too soon, than a minute too late.” –William Shakespeare. This is the only time Shakespeare has said something I agree with. As an English major, you'd think I'd be an expert on the old guy, but I never cared for the Bard. On this, however, he is spot on. I'm not some super-efficient person that never misses an appointment or forgets a meeting. Quite the opposite, I normally stumble (sometimes literally) through a day hoping not to screw up a work deadline. I am never late. Well, almost never; I'm not perfect. When I have been late, well, it was ugly. Like the other day when I hit the snooze button one too many times and wound up driving like a maniac to get to Salem Hospital on time for an appointment. I made it, but barely, and it put me off for the rest of the day.