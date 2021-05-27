Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Not the Same Old Thing: On-time performance

By Subscribe
Wicked Local
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Better three hours too soon, than a minute too late.” –William Shakespeare. This is the only time Shakespeare has said something I agree with. As an English major, you'd think I'd be an expert on the old guy, but I never cared for the Bard. On this, however, he is spot on. I'm not some super-efficient person that never misses an appointment or forgets a meeting. Quite the opposite, I normally stumble (sometimes literally) through a day hoping not to screw up a work deadline. I am never late. Well, almost never; I'm not perfect. When I have been late, well, it was ugly. Like the other day when I hit the snooze button one too many times and wound up driving like a maniac to get to Salem Hospital on time for an appointment. I made it, but barely, and it put me off for the rest of the day.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Time Performance#Work Time#Time Inc#Simple Things#English#Salem Hospital#Google Calendar#Amish#Mornings#Bed#Spot#Dawn Flights#Vacation#Head Exploding Stress#School#Marblehead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
Related
Musicrelix

Goose: Same Old ‘Shenanigans’

Like many, Goose’s Peter Anspach was in denial when the coronavirus first landed in the United States. “A couple days after we got pulled off the road in March, I was like, ‘We’re not canceling spring tour, right? We can’t do that!’” the guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist says, as he recounts the whirlwind period last year when the entire live-music scene came to a screeching halt. “Everyone was so naïve; literally, a few days after that, everything was canceled. I thought, ‘Well, summer festivals—those will be good.’ A week later, those were gone, too.”
Hobbiesb93radio.com

Juggling and eating apples at the same time is mesmerizing entertainment.

It doesn’t happen much folks, but I am without words. I have no words in my vocabulary to describe the show that this guy is putting on. What a absolute tour de force. A unit and then some. The juggling, the eating, the primordial grunt, the look in his eyes, it’s all hypnotizing. I think America’s Got Talent starts next week? Well cancel the whole damn show. This guy is the winner. The last thing we need is for some family of 5 that has been practicing for their moment in the spotlight for a decade to get steamrolled by this dude in front of a national TV audience. So just spare everyone else the embarrassment and hand this guy the trophy or whatever it is they award on that show.
TV & VideosRadio Ink

It’s Time To Shake Things Up

(By Buzz Knight) We recently observed the news that Sirius/XM Pandora formed a partnership with Tik Tok Radio that hopefully inspires some much-needed innovation and creativity in the radio business. The long-term success of this venture is unknown, but it needs to motivate change at a time when we desperately...
MusicBoston Globe

This radio host plays the same old song, again and again and . . .

Listeners to MIT radio station WMBR may have been delighted to tune in on a recent Sunday and hear Dusty Springfield singing “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself.” Perhaps they were intrigued by what followed: the same song, but performed by Isaac Hayes, French pop star Sheila, and Jamaica’s Pat Kelly. Those who continued to listen to the show, and countless versions of “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself,” for two full hours were rewarded — or perhaps punished — with a Greek country disco version by Demis Roussos.
Sex Crimesyourislandnews.com

Things usually get better with the passage of time

It is Sunday morning and it’s brisk. Not cool enough for a small, tastefully laid fire; but cool enough for coffee sipped in the darkness on the deck. This morning I also have a New Yorker that tells us about Elizabeth Loftus — a scientist who has spent most of her life trying to explain the mechanics of memory. Often explaining, in Court, whether or not one’s memory is a reliable, retrievable movie that can be removed from one’s brain, rebroadcast, and then placed into evidence.
kiss951.com

Keep Waking Up At The Same Time Every Night? This Is Why

You see it in horror movies all the time; a character will wake up at the same time every night and something spooky will happen. It’s happened to a lot of us; waking up at a specific time night after night, but what does it actually mean?. Well, there are...
Ashland, KYDaily Independent

‘Tradition’: Chatteroi keeping old-time music alive with weekly performances

ASHLAND Two like-minded musicians from the area have come together to form Chatteroi, a duo that plays traditional music. Scott Miller and Scott Rucker, both of whom play multiple instruments, play a variety of music in combination with other musicians, but their duo, which sometimes includes other performers, focuses on music of the Big Sandy and Ohio River valley region.
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

Grand old time at Grand Old West Days

Between the largest rodeo pool in the event’s history and a populace and visitor pool raring to get back to something that feels like normal, last weekend’s Grand Old West Days couldn’t have gone better. “We had 218 rodeo contestants, up from 160 two years ago,” said organizer Melody Villard....
MoviesBlue Springs Examiner

Same old story, and we just love it

Another remake is upon us, without anything new to say. It relies on cliches and stale, endlessly recycled concepts. The re-remake is this: It's the rant that begins with, “Doesn't Hollywood have any new ideas?”. The answer is they have plenty, but these folks also know their audience. We say...
MusicPaste Magazine

Watch Genesis Owusu's Surreal "Same Thing" Video

Genesis Owusu’s debut album Smiling with No Teeth is one of our favorite LPs of the year so far, and the genre-defying Ghanaian-Australian artist is back with a new track today (June 2), sharing “Same Thing” along with a hypnotic music video (dir. Byron Spencer). Recorded during the Smiling with...
LifestylePosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Road Trips Have Drastically Changed But Some Things Stay The Same

The Friday before Memorial Day is known as National Road Trip Day. Oh Boy, have road trips changed. Today's vehicles usually provide a smoother ride with air conditioning. Maps used to be the norm. I am talking about the ones would take up the entire front seat. The biggest difference is technology as kids today rely on electronic devices. Before devices, it was all about reading magazines, fighting with your brother and playing the license plate game.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Researchers reveal how 'mad' King George defied ban on reading King Lear

King George III defied a ban by doctors on reading King Lear after finding a knock-off version of the play hidden in the back of another book, researchers have revealed. Courtiers tried to stop the monarch from reading William Shakespeare’s work about a tragic king’s descent into madness due to fears it would make his own mental health worse.
Healthgoodmenproject.com

40 Things To Do By the Time 40 Rolls Around

I’m starving. I can feel my stomach eating itself. Does that actually happen? I think I may be overdramatizing this thing. I’m not actually hungry either. My body wants sugar. My body needs the sugar! I am currently on a sugar fast, wherein I am starving myself of the delicious refined sugar that usually sustains my very soul. I’m forty-five minutes in.
ReligionPosted by
Daily Herald

Grammar Moses: The Fonz literally jumped the shark

If you were a fan of "Happy Days" in the 1970s, you might understand what the idiom "jumping the shark" means. My guess is most of you know what the phrase means -- but not where it came from. Just four years into its 11-season run, "Happy Days" writers thought...
Musicriffmagazine.com

Some things change, others remain the same for Liz Phair on ‘Soberish’

Liz Phair recently told Variety that you can go home again, only things progress and people change. That was a great way to describe her first new album in more than a decade, the fresh-but-comfortable Soberish. Soberish. Liz Phair. Chrysalis, June 4. 8/10. It’s appropriately clever, honest, a bit wry...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

This Retelling Of 'Gatsby' Has Demonic Flair To Spare

One expects to find novels like this on the shelves of a dream library, where all the great books that were never written reside — a tempting what could've been but wasn't. Fortunately for us, The Chosen and the Beautiful exists — a vibrant and queer reinvention of F. Scott Fitzgerald's jazz age classic The Great Gatsby, only this time we watch the tragedy unspool from Jordan Baker's perspective, Gatsby has literally sold his soul, and the speakeasy crowd occasionally adds a drop of demon's blood (demoniac) to their cocktails in order to really get a kick. I was captivated from the first sentence.
Public Healthdigboston.com

MEET THE NEW NORMAL, (NOT THE) SAME AS THE OLD NORMAL

Restrictions have been lifted across the state. Does this mean we can party like it’s 2019 in restaurants and bars? Perhaps not just yet. Well, we did it. After more than a year of pain, heartbreak, hopelessness, caution, fear, anger, and all other kinds of emotions due to the pandemic, Boston and the rest of Massachusetts have officially entered the “new normal” era, with nearly all restrictions being lifted including the end of social distancing and masks indoors at restaurants if you’re vaccinated, capacity and time restrictions being lifted, the ability to drink at a bar without having to get food, and more.