Did you know that real estate in the Nashville MSA (of which Rutherford County is a part) is hotter than a $20 dollar pistol right now?. Well, unless you are Rip Van Winkle you know that traffic is up and the demand for single family residences is at an all-time high. Most homes in the Nashville MSA, a full 60%, sell within 7 days of listing, according to data from Zillow.com.