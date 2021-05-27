Chicago Bears 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection
The 2021 Chicago Bears are facing the same questions with different players. General manager Ryan Pace elected to sign veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton this offseason, but then also traded up to take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It looks like Dalton will be "QB1" to begin the season, but is that the right call, and how long will he hold that title?www.cbssports.com