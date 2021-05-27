VIP AUDIO 5/26 – WKH – The News: New Raw lead announcer hired, NXT ratings details, Cody talks about key AEW news items, more WWE live dates, Will Ospreay update (27 min)

The two new team matches are announced for this night in WWE NXT episodes on the USA network. People are eagerly waiting for the women’s matches in the WWE episodes. The players have also had more eagerness for watching the women champion Raquel Gonzalez and the team is played with the Dakota kai to face Kacy Catanzaro and the Kayden carter. The team is decided to introduce the famous female players in the match. Gonzalez is retained over the Ember moon in “Takeover: In Your House” on a Sunday. And she was also mentioned in her tag for entering in the coming NXT. This news creates more surprises in the fans and the fans are eagerly waiting for her entire. This news is more trending on social media. Moreover, they also mentioned that the first tag match is only for Carter and Catanzaro.