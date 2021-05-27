Cancel
VIP AUDIO 5/26 – WKH – The News: New Raw lead announcer hired, NXT ratings details, Cody talks about key AEW news items, more WWE live dates, Will Ospreay update (27 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 2021-05-27

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including a new WWE Raw lead announcer hired, NXT ratings details, Cody Rhodes talks about key AEW news items, more WWE live dates, Will Ospreay update, and more.

www.pwtorch.com
