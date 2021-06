After a season full of struggles, the Mississinewa softball pulled off an upset to start its Class 3A Sectional 23 journey at Norwell on Tuesday. The Indians erased a 4-2 deficit with four runs in the seventh inning to earn a 6-4 over perennial sectional favorite Bellmont. Mississinewa scored two runs in the second to take a 2-1 lead, only to have the Squaws plate three in the third.