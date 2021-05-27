Cancel
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Stake Boosted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
#Evf#Income Investors#Investment#Senior Counsel#Trust Company#Evf#Archer Investment Corp#Eaton Vance Management#Marketbeat Com#Stockholders
