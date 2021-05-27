Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Stake Boosted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 5.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $180,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.