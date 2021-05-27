Barbara Kendall offers advice to top female youth sailors at Aon Clinic

Sofia Higgott is more motivated than ever to achieve her goals after attending the first Aon girl's high performance clinic at the Takapuna Boating Club last weekend. The 18-year-old was one of about 20 young women from around the country who attended the clinic run by Yachting New Zealand, which featured a series of workshops as well as the opportunity to try windfoiling and wingfoiling as an introduction to another aspect of the sport.