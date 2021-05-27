Cancel
Barbara Kendall offers advice to top female youth sailors at Aon Clinic

Sail World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSofia Higgott is more motivated than ever to achieve her goals after attending the first Aon girl's high performance clinic at the Takapuna Boating Club last weekend. The 18-year-old was one of about 20 young women from around the country who attended the clinic run by Yachting New Zealand, which featured a series of workshops as well as the opportunity to try windfoiling and wingfoiling as an introduction to another aspect of the sport.

www.sail-world.com
Barbara Kendall
#Sailors#Team New Zealand#Aon Clinic#Yachting New Zealand#Waszp#Takapuna Boating Club#Female Sailing#Women#Workshops#Advice#Clinics#Awesome#Love#Campaigns
New Zealand
