Public Notice of FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Application (1)

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding through the Tennessee Emergency Management (TEMA) as a sub-recipient.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990, FEMA is required to consider alternatives to and to provide a public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands. EO 12898 also requires FEMA to provide the opportunity for public participation in the planning process and to consider potential impacts to minority and low-income populations. This notice may also fulfill requirements under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).

Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.

Applicant: Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County

Project Title: FEMA-4550-DR (Application 1)

Location of Proposed Work: Within the Boundaries of Davidson County. The property is located in the following area.

One (1) property in the Hickory Bend community in the McCrory Creek floodplain.

Name of Structure: One (1) Repetitive Loss Property within the boundaries of Davidson County

Point of Contact: Antonette M. Plummer; 615-828-1092 / Antonette.Plummer@nashville.gov

Special Flood Hazard Area Zone

This project is for the acquisition and demolition of one (1) property located in flood zone AE. Confirmation of location in an SFHA was made by reference to the latest Flood Insurance Rate Map, Panel 47037C0269H. The proposed work conforms to all applicable State of Tennessee and local floodplain regulations. The proposed work will be to acquire and demolish the property in the floodplain/floodway and will have no effect on the local floodplain. The action will be mitigated by removing structures in the floodplain/floodway and return the property to open space and prevent future loss of life and property.

Proposed Work and Purpose

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County is requesting funds to acquire and demolish one (1) property in the floodplain/floodway and return the property to open space. The purpose of this project is to protect future loss of life and property from flooding.

Project Alternatives

Alternative #1 (no action alternative): Taking no action would result in these houses remaining in areas that are highly prone to flooding, as well as being in a designated floodplain. Repetitive flood losses could still occur, placing a burden on property owner, as well as local government resources. If this structure remains, it would be a hindrance to our Departments and Metro’s efforts to progressively mitigate the highest potential flood loss area in the county. It would also fail to give any financial relief and assistance to the property owner whose home have suffered massive property damage.

Alternative #2: The most feasible action is to acquire, demolish and return the one (1) property to open space, by doing so it would lessen the loss of life and property in these area. This action would not put our public safety officers at risk in future flooding events.

Alternative #3: Elevation would prevent the structure from being damaged in a 100 year flood. However, the costs associated with elevation of the existing structure would be a minimum of $60,000.00 per structure. This is a conservative estimate and does not take into account that this structure has suffered damage to such an extent that elevation is not even feasible. Therefore, elevation is not viewed as a practical alternative to acquisition and demolition and restricting the use of the land. Even though the house would be elevated, the property would still be at risk for property damage and physical danger to the property owner from future flooding. The owner would still be in danger if flood waters prevented them from leaving their house in a safe and timely manner, which would necessitate the effort and expense of rescue. There are also environmental problems associated with flooding, such as sewers backing up, hazardous materials floating from upstream, etc. Elevation would also alleviate the option of phasing the land into a proposed greenway project or neighborhood park. Either of these options would ultimately benefit a larger segment of the community with little additional annual cost.

Comments are solicited from the public; local, state or federal agencies; and other interested parties in order to consider and evaluate the impacts of the proposed project. The comments should be made in writing and addressed to the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. All comments are due within 30 days of this notice. The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County will forward comments to applicable regulatory agencies as needed.

Interested persons may submit comments, obtain more detailed information about the proposed action, or request a copy of the findings by contacting:

Antonette M. Plummer

1600 Second Avenue North, 5th Floor

Nashville, TN 37208

615-862-4582