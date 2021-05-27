Cancel
WWE

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 5/27: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling leading up to Against All Odds in June

Pro Wrestling Torch
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Petey Williams returned to Impact a few weeks ago and has competed in X Division action and in a tag team with TJP. The former X Division champion showed up in tremendous shape and hasn’t missed a step since returning to the ring. Last week, he faced Impact newcomer VSK in a 5:00 match that was fun while it lasted. Petey gave VSK a lot of offense and looked crisp himself before ending the match with the Canadian Destroyer. I’m looking forward to seeing Petey in further X Division and World Title action in the upcoming weeks.

www.pwtorch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
