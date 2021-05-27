Cancel
Pound to get out of water/sewer operations after Virginia AG ultimatum

By mstill@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUND — The Pound Town Council has voted to get out of the water and sewer business after a state ultimatum: Turn over the water and sewer system to Wise County or face millions in fines and criminal prosecution. The council voted unanimously Thursday to consolidate the town’s utilities with...

www.timesnews.net
