Introverts need plenty of alone time and space to recharge — and for me, that includes when it comes time to sleep, too. Just as highly sensitive introverts need plenty of time alone to charge our batteries, we also need solid sleep to replenish our energy reserves. Sensitive to our environment, we tend to be light sleepers — we hear pretty much everything, and we’re easily woken by the tiniest things (like when our cell phone lights up from a message notification or someone walks into the room). Factor in our almost-always racing minds, and a deep night of restorative sleep is often elusive for us (even when we’re utterly exhausted).