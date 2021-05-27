Cancel
Politics

New cabinet members leading Suffolk's key services unveiled

By Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter
sudburymercury.co.uk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig changes have been unveiled for Suffolk County Council's cabinet following the election, with changes to those overseeing key services in highways, education and health services among others. Matthew Hicks, who became leader of Suffolk County Council in May 2018, has been selected by the ruling Conservative members to continue...

