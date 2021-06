On May 28, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had foiled an attempt by the Houthis (Ansar Allah) to launch an attack with booby-trapped boats. In a statement, the coalition said that its forces destroyed two remotely-controlled water-borne Improvised Explosive Devices (WBIED) off the shores of the town of al-Salif on Yemen’s western coast before the Houthis could launch the attack.