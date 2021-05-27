Johnny Flynn and Robert McFarlane Interpret Ancient Literature with LP ‘Lost In The Cedar Wood’
British singer-songwriter and actor, Johnny Flynn understands why the Fall of Civilizations podcast gained such popularity during the pandemic. “I find it hilarious that we take comfort in learning about other civilizations that have gone to shit,” he explains over Zoom from his home in the UK. He relates the phenomenon to the appeal of noir detective novels. He continues, “In the beginning, someone is murdered, but by the end, they find out who it is, and everything turns out ok. There isn’t a detective novel where someone gets away with it—otherwise the author’s career is over.”americansongwriter.com