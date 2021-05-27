Cancel
Inside the Accutron DNA: The world’s first twin-turbine electrostatic watch

Cover picture for the articleWatching the gears, springs, and other mechanicals working away inside a traditional watch is a thing of mesmerizing beauty. This is a key feature of the Accutron DNA, as the dial actually exposes the inner workings, but what you see is unlike any other watch. Instead of gears turning, the dial is dominated by three turbines that shimmer as they rotate, while the second hand sweeps around the dial without interruption.

