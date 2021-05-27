Inside the Accutron DNA: The world’s first twin-turbine electrostatic watch

When the precursor to the Swatch Group was being organized in the late 1980s, the conglomerate made the decision to withhold certain brands from the U.S. market in order to concentrate on their heavy hitters in North America, such as Omega and Longines. Certina was among the brands that was reserved for the local European markets (and did quite well there). Finally, after that lengthy hiatus, the brand is returning to the U.S. via the Hodinkee Shop — and this is particularly good news for fans of affordable watchmaking.