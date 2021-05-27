Dollars & Sense: What Does the 10-Year Rule Mean?

We had a client come in recently with an old 401(k) plan notification in hand. This plan was left at a company he had terminated employment from back in 2001 and has had no contact with since. In the ensuing years, life was busy! New employment, started a family, moved homes, etc. All the good things in a young and growing household. No surprise that an old 401(k) was forgotten about. It was left at the former employer due to confusion around what should he do with it and a bit of inertia. It was fully forgotten about as the decades flew by. The value of the retirement plan continued to increase as the original investments grew and compounded. Where originally it was a small, somewhat forgettable amount, it now represented over forty thousand dollars!