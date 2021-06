The number of patients forced to wait with paramedics for at least an hour in ambulances and hospital corridors jumped 44 per cent in the year that preceded the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures.Data obtained by the Labour Party from nine out of the 10 ambulance trusts in England shows the deterioration in A&E capacity before the pandemic hit the UK.The pressure on hospital A&E departments, with rising numbers of patients waiting to be seen or to be moved to a bed, meant hundreds of thousands of patients were left with paramedics before they could be handed over to...