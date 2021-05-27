Beyond wearable tech: This injectable chip tracks health from inside your body
Smartwatches and other wearables are getting better and better when it comes to monitoring our vital signs and other biometrics. But what if, instead of strapping on a wearable, users were instead able to monitor their body processes by injecting a wireless, implantable chip to measure their health from the inside of their bodies? And what if said chip was almost unimaginably small, around the size of a dust mite and visible only when examined under a microscope?