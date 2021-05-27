Cancel
Beyond wearable tech: This injectable chip tracks health from inside your body

Digital Trends
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartwatches and other wearables are getting better and better when it comes to monitoring our vital signs and other biometrics. But what if, instead of strapping on a wearable, users were instead able to monitor their body processes by injecting a wireless, implantable chip to measure their health from the inside of their bodies? And what if said chip was almost unimaginably small, around the size of a dust mite and visible only when examined under a microscope?

