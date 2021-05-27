Cancel
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear challenge of 2015 Alberta election call

By Canadian Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada won't hear a challenge of the former Alberta government's decision to call an election in 2015. A general election was held in Alberta in 2012 and based on the province's Election Act, the next one was to take place between March 1 and May 31, 2016.

