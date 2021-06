The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly taking on Prince Philip’s role as the “glue” of the royal family, according to a royal expert.Speaking on 60 Minutes Australia, Vanity Fair’s royal editor Katie Nicholl revealed her thoughts on Kate’s role within the family. Nicholl said that since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April at the age of 99, Kate Middleton has stepped into his footsteps and is “trying to keep things together”.Responding to the host, who claimed many people believe Kate has become one of the family’s biggest assets, Nicholl agreed.Nicholl said: “I think Kate is the glue. In the...