An open-source interpretable machine learning approach to prediction of chronic homelessness

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake VanBerlo is a data scientist who supports the Municipal AI Applications Lab at the City of London, Canada. The lab operates out of the Information Technology Services Division. Blake posts about our open source AI projects. See “Contact” section below for other key City stakeholder contacts. Summary. The Municipal...

towardsdatascience.com
#Deep Learning#Data Science#Machine Learning#Health Data#Research Data#Development Tools#Social Interventions#Positive Data#Canadian#Auc#Legal Services#Information Security#Lime#Homelessness Prevention#Aia#Lhpn#Microsoft#Approach#Evidence Based Solutions#Automated Decision Making
