ETF Wrap: Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment funds aim for a comeback, and more bitcoin ETF applications

Shares of MoneyGram International Inc. tumbled 8.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the digital payments company announced an "at-the-market" program to sell up to $100 million worth of its stock. That would represent roughly 11% of MoneyGram's market capitalization of $886.0 million. The plan to raise equity capital comes after the stock had soared 61.2% since the end of April through Friday, and has more than doubled (up 103.5%) year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.6% this year. MoneyGram plans to use the proceeds from any stock sales to pay down outstanding debt.