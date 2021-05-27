Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ETF Wrap: Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment funds aim for a comeback, and more bitcoin ETF applications

By Mark DeCambre
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Exchange Traded Fund#Investment Funds#Stock Funds#Stock Investors#Investment Products#Ark Investment#Twitter#Mdecambre#Ark Investment#Ark Innovation Etf#Fintech#U S Finance#Mtum#Cfra#Jpmorgan Chase#Jpm Rrb Bank Of America#Wfc#Arkw#Psi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

MoneyGram stock drops after $100 million ATM stock sale plan

Shares of MoneyGram International Inc. tumbled 8.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the digital payments company announced an "at-the-market" program to sell up to $100 million worth of its stock. That would represent roughly 11% of MoneyGram's market capitalization of $886.0 million. The plan to raise equity capital comes after the stock had soared 61.2% since the end of April through Friday, and has more than doubled (up 103.5%) year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.6% this year. MoneyGram plans to use the proceeds from any stock sales to pay down outstanding debt.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksthepaypers.com

Goldman Sachs CIO survey reveals Bitcoin as their least favourite investment

Chief Investment Officers of hedge funds from Goldman Sachs, the investment arm, see Bitcoin as their least favourite investment, according to info from two roundtable sessions held at the bank. The CIOs favoured growth style first, on second place came value style and then commodities. Their least favourite investment was...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.0% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Cboe Global Markets worth $43,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle higher, but hold below $1,900 an ounce

Gold futures climbed on Monday, but settled below the key $1,900 mark for a third straight session. Prices found some support from weakness in the U.S. dollar, but strength in Treasury yields have helped to dull investment interest in the precious metal. August gold rose $6.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,898.80 an ounce after tapping a high of $1,899.90. Prices for the most-active contract haven't settled above $1,900 since June 2, FactSet data show.
Stockswealthmanagement.com

What’s Driving Demand for Muni Bond ETFs in 2021

Demand for municipal bond ETFs has increased in 2021. After pulling in $14.6 billion of net inflows in 2020, municipal bond ETFs gathered $8.6 billion of new money in the first five months of 2021 according to CFRA’s ETF database. The net inflows have been broadly based with 13 ETFs gathering more than $100 million and 60 of the 66 available funds gathering fresh assets. Investors have gained more comfort in using fixed income ETFs, which offer transparency, liquidity and diversification benefits relative to mutual funds and/or individual bonds.
Stocksetftrends.com

T. Rowe Prices Files for Trio of Active Fixed Income ETFs

Already a rising player in the space for equity-based actively managed exchange traded funds, T. Rowe Price is looking to carry its success over to the fixed income landscape. In a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Maryland-based fund giant revealed plans for three active bond ETFs. The proposed funds are as follows: the T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF, T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF, and T. Rowe Price Ultra-Short Term Bond ETF.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksetftrends.com

How a Smart-Beta ETF Avoided Domination by AMC

Became the focus on U.S. equity markets in the last two weeks and helped drive the strong recent performance for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ). However, index-based PEJ sold out of its 18% position in AMC before the end of last week as part of the quarterly rebalance when the stock no longer met the investment criteria.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow ends 126 points lower as stocks begin week on soft note

Stocks ended mostly lower Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing ground after briefly trading above its all-time closing high in early action. The Dow fell around 126 points, or 0.4%, to finish near 34,630, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gave up 0.1% to end near 4,227. The Dow and S&P 500 both ended Friday less than 0.1% away from record finishes recorded on May 7. The Nasdaq Composite bucked the broader market weakness, rising around 67 points, or 0.5%, to close near 13,882.
BusinessCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Gold Are Likely to Withstand Fed Taper, SkyBridge Capital Says

“All fiat-currency alternatives – which have all gone through fairly recent substantial corrections – are in a much better place now to handle that eventual taper and gradual slowing of money-supply growth than they were as they were making higher-highs after higher-highs,” Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital, told Bloomberg last week.