The UK is getting new escooter parking racks to reduce street hazards and help the blind

The Ex-Cover Pro D2a (photo) is a new mobile device for the frontline workers in Division 2 areas. The phone builds on the strengths of the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, and has been certified for use in potentially volatile settings. It is designed to help those in the oil-and-gas, chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries work faster and more efficiently, while also staying safe. The device’s IP68 rating means it can handle dust, dirt, sand and water. It can withstand drops of up to 1.5 m without a case, and its MIL-STD 810G certification makes it reliable in extreme altitudes, humidity and other severe environmental conditions. The phone has a 6.3-in. edge-to-edge display with Gorilla Glass 5. Glove Mode also offers enhanced touch capabilities with gloves and in wet conditions. — ECOM Instruments GmbH, a Pepperl+Fuchs brand, Assamstadt, Germany.