The UK is getting new escooter parking racks to reduce street hazards and help the blind

By Ioanna Lykiardopoulou
The Next Web
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the Swedish micromobility operator Voi announced the launch of its redesigned parking racks in the UK, created to “help reduce street clutter and improve e-scooter parking habits.”. At the heart of this project lies also the aim to address the needs of blind and partially sighted pedestrians. For...

thenextweb.com
#Scooter#The Blind#Self Driving Cars#Uk#Street Parking#Blind Users#Project Cars#New Cars#Swedish#Escooters#Rnib#Rnid#Lime#Liverpool#Racks#Street Clutter#Pedestrians#Brand Agnostic Parking#Uk#Cane Users
