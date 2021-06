London’s FTSE 100 edged slightly higher on Monday buoyed by banking and housebuilder stocks, as data indicates soaring prices of houses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed eight points up at 7,077, with banks stocks, including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group, and HSBC Holdings, among the top gainers. The domestically focused FTSE 250 also advanced 75 points to close at 22,908. The surge of over 1.8 per cent in the housebuilder sector came as the Halifax Price Index said the average home in the UK has become about £22,000 more expensive than it was a year ago, increasing to a record...