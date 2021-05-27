Cancel
This doesn't look good for South Carolina

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 11 days ago

CBS Sports this week released a list of what they think college football’s newest coaches will do at their respective schools.

Where they have South Carolina’s Shane Beamer tells you all you need to know about the state of the Gamecocks’ program. It’s never a good thing to be ranked with Vanderbilt.

You can read Chip Patterson’s article on CBS Sports here. LINK

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

