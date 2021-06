It seems like just yesterday, Lil Nas X was on top of the world with the song that spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other in the history of the music charts (via Billboard). Now that 2019's "Old Town Road" has made Lil Nas X wealthy and famous, he takes the time in his latest song and video to revisit his high school experience. In the video for "Sun Goes Down," the Lil Nas X of today travels back in time to 2017 to visit Lil Nas X the high school student. The video shows Lil Nas living a very different sort of life from what he enjoys now. He appears unhappy and unable to fit in socially at his high school. He looks particularly unhappy in part of the video where he's pushing a mop at the end of a lonely shift at Taco Bell.