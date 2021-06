Portland Girls Varsity Soccer wrapped up regular season play Friday evening with a 5-0 win over Charlotte in the second round of the CAAC Cup. The game remained scoreless for the first twenty minutes of play. Ashley Bower scored first for the Raiders on a breakaway pass from Malia Thelen. The first half ended with Portland leading 1-0. The second half saw a lot more scoring for the Raiders. Maddie Luxmore found the net on a shot from over thirty yards out to put them up 2-0 with plenty of time still left in the second half. Sami Rushin would score on another through ball pass from Malia Thelen on run to goal putting the Raiders up 3-0. Charlotte continued to pressure the Raider defense but couldn't find very many opportunities to score. Maddie Luxmore would score again on another shot from far outside the box. Ashely Bower would score again with only a few minutes left off a Raider corner kick.