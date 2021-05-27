Overland Park police trying to identify jewelry store thief

Overland Park police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

The man pictured was was part of a jewelry store theft in the 4700 block of West 119th Street.

It happened May 21 at 4:15 p.m.

The person was seen leaving in a silver Ford Fusion with unknown Kansas plates.

Anyone with information should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

