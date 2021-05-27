Cancel
Overland Park, KS

Overland Park police trying to identify jewelry store thief

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
 11 days ago
Overland Park police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

The man pictured was was part of a jewelry store theft in the 4700 block of West 119th Street.

It happened May 21 at 4:15 p.m.

The person was seen leaving in a silver Ford Fusion with unknown Kansas plates.

Anyone with information should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

