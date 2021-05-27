NBA Rumors: Timberwolves, SVG, Smith, George, Potential Trades

Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor has agreed to sell the team to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriquez, though the sale may face some roadblocks.

The sale allegedly violates a previous partnership agreement, which would allow minority owners a chance to sell their stake before Taylor, and Meyer Orbach, who owns 17 percent of the NBA franchise as well as the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, has filed a legal complaint against Taylor, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN .

The complaint has revealed that the new sale of the team didn’t include a provision that would keep the franchise in Minnesota, something that runs counter to Taylor’s public commitment to keeping the Wolves in town even after he is no longer an owner.

More NBA Rumors

Stan Van Gundy’s first season with the Pelicans was not a success from the standpoint of making the postseason and it appears things are a little shaky off the court. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the players are “not vibing” with Van Gundy due in part to the coach’s blunt criticism and aggressive manner. “There are issues there,” Amick wrote. It’s hard to see the Pelicans moving on from SVG this offseason regardless of the disconnect.



It seems likely that the Pistons will allow Dennis Smith Jr. to become an unrestricted free agent this summer rather than extend him a qualifying offer (worth over $7 million), Keith Langlois of NBA.com alludes. “It’s been tough because this was the time for him to go out and show and be evaluated and get extended playing time,” coach Dwane Casey said of Smith back in April. “It’s unfortunate he’s been hurt, but injury is something you have to deal with. We just have to figure out another way where we can evaluate him.”



Trading Paul George could be a necessary consequence of a Clippers' first-round loss, as John Hollinger of The Athletic writes. If Los Angeles doesn't advance, they'll have to take steps to improve as a title contender and the urgency to do so will be there with Kawhi Leonard having the ability to leave the franchise if he opts out of his contract this summer. Other possibilities to improve could be trading for a rim protector, another major need for the Clippers.



ICYMI: The Warriors will be looking for a floor-spacing big man and a play-making guard to add to their core this offseason. You can find more rumors out of Golden State here .

