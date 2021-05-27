Cancel
‘Old’ Trailer: A Family Holiday Turns Surreal in M. Night Shyamalan’s Psychological Horror Film

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
 11 days ago
A family vacation spirals into a surreal, time-bending nightmare in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old,” the Academy Award-nominated director’s latest psychological horror film. He directs Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps as parents of a brood of children who appear to be aging rapidly for no explicable reason. Watch the latest trailer below for the film, which Universal Pictures opens on July 23.

