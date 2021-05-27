POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering free HIV and Syphilis testing to at-risk individuals throughout the month of June in all their county locations.

Testing only takes a few minutes, and you can get results before you leave.

Click HERE to locate a clinic near you. Same day appointments are available.

For more information about HIV and Syphilis, contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health at (208)233-9080 or visit www.siphdidaho.org.

The post SIPH offers free HIV, Syphilis testing during June appeared first on Local News 8 .