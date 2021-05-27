Everything to Know About Moringa Oil, the All-in-One Oil of Your Dreams

Exfoliating is the most important routine in a beauty regime. It is the process of removing dead skin cells from the surface of your skin with the help of a chemical, granular substance, or exfoliation tool that renews and replenishes the skin. We know that our skin is made with millions of cells that run in a cycle of growing and shedding every 30 days naturally. But due to the hormonal and lifestyle change, dead cells or damaged cells don’t shed themselves within in their lifecycle, it gets stuck over the surface of the skin to give dry, clogged pores and flaky patched skin. Thus, the exfoliation process helps to works under the dead skin cells and help to claim your beautiful skin back. The process can be done either physically or chemically, exfoliating using cleansing scrubs, exfoliating mitts, dry brushes, loofahs, and pumice stones are physical exfoliant that is done by manual scrubbing and rubbing to enhance the skin. Whereas the chemical exfoliant process involves using chemicals like hydroxy acids and retinol, with enzymes to shed the dead skin cells on your skin and provide best results than a physical exfoliant.