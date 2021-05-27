Breaking: Noah Syndergaard shut down six weeks with elbow inflammation
The Mets, seemingly dealing with brutal injury news on a daily basis, received more bad news on Thursday. According to reports, Noah Syndergaard will be shut down for six weeks with right elbow inflammation, sidelining him until at least August in a major setback to his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The righty was initially expected back in June before he was pulled from his second rehab start in Low-A St. Lucie.www.audacy.com