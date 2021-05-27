Cancel
Apple Watch has a third of the smartwatch market in Q1 2021

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Counterpoint Research says global smartwatch shipments had a 35% jump YoY in Q1 2021. The Apple Watch accounts for a third of the smartwatch market in this quarter, according to the new data. According to the report, Apple maintained its leadership position catalyzing the overall market growth by...

9to5mac.com
ElectronicsUS News and World Report

Lawsuit Claims Apple Monopolizes Heart-Rate Technology for Apple Watch

(Reuters) - A Silicon Valley company has filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Apple Inc of cornering the market for heart-rate monitoring technology for the Apple Watch, and endangering wearers' health. In a complaint filed late on Tuesday night, AliveCor Inc said Apple shut out rivals by changing the heart-rate algorithm...
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
Marketsgizmochina.com

Global Smartwatch shipments surge by 35% in Q1 2021: Report

A new report has revealed that the global smartwatch market has seen notable growth of 35 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. Apple led the market and even saw a whopping 50 percent growth year on year as well. According to a Counterpoint Research report,...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Tidal for Apple Watch Drops With Offline Listening and Streaming

Tidal for iOS has been updated in the App Store with a brand-new watchOS app that features support for both streaming and offline playback on your Apple Watch. Tidal for Apple Watch is available free of charge in the App Store. The software requires an Apple Watch Series 3 model or later, powered by the watchOS 7.1 update or newer.
Electronicshowtogeek.com

How to Check for Apple Watch Updates

If you have an Apple Watch, it’s not always obvious if you’re running the latest version of Apple’s watchOS operating system. Here’s how to check for updates—and how to perform the update if available. Apple Watch Updates Are Tied to iPhone Updates. Before you can update your Apple Watch, you’ll...
Technologyiphonelife.com

How to Use Apple Watch Gestures for Easy Navigation

Your Apple Watch display is more sensitive than you think! In these Apple Watch tips and tricks, I will explain the different ways to tap, drag, swipe, and hard press to make navigation easier. You will learn various touch-sensitive controls and how to turn off zoom on Apple Watch!. Different...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Tidal Launches Apple Watch App With Offline Playback

This is useful because prior to this, users who wanted to listen to their music from their smartwatch would usually need to have it linked to their phones for internet connection. However, with support for offline playback, it can be used without your phone or when you’re in an area without internet connection.
Businessgizmochina.com

Apple faces another antitrust suit over its Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is at the center of another lawsuit as the company is facing another antitrust charge over its ECG system that it has allegedly “copied”, as per a medical firm AliveCor. According to an AppleInsider report, the mobile medical company AliveCor has previously filed a patent infringement suit...
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

How to use Spotify on Apple Watch to play music

Can you use Spotify on Apple Watch? Yes, you can! But until recently, the functionality was quite limited, allowing you to only play/pause, switch songs, and adjust the volume of media playing on your connected iPhone. Now, Spotify has dubbed some exclusive new features for Apple Watch users, such as downloading music and podcasts for offline listening.
Technologywebeenow.com

Tidal is updated offering full support for the Apple Watch

Service HiFi music subscription, Tidal, already offers support for the Apple Watch. You can play offline and stream music through the smart watch. The competition in this regard increases after the update of Spotify during this same week. Have an active Tidal subscription and an Apple Watch? You can now update.
Electronicsimore.com

How to use Optimized Battery Charging on Apple Watch

Whether it's an iPhone 12 or an Apple Watch Series 6, the batteries that power these devices do decay over time — that's just the reality of battery technology. Apple has tried to make lots of improvements in its software to sustain the health of batteries in older devices, but a lot of those features have been included in iOS, but watchOS 7 brought along the Optimized Battery Charging.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

imoo Watch Phone Z6 Review: Smartwatch for Your Kids

There are plenty of smartwatches around and most of them can connect with your phone to show messages, notifications and receive phone calls. What about a watch that is also a phone and one that can track your kids’ location? The imoo watch phone is one such device and is probably a useful gadget for your kids right now.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple Releases watchOS 7.5 for Apple Watch [Download]

Apple has officially released watchOS 7.5 for the Apple Watch. watchOS 7.5 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes. • Access to subscription content in the Podcasts app. • Apple Card allows members to track expenses, manage spending, and build credit together with a Family Sharing group. • Support for...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

There’s a music streaming war brewing on the Apple Watch

Tidal has joined Spotify and Deezer by bringing offline playback to a new Apple Watch app, which has several features for listening independently from an iPhone. The streaming service, which is about to come under attack from Apple Music’s lossless tier that costs half the price of Tidal’s, has now announced its Apple Watch app.
Electronicsgadgethacks.com

The Secret to Typing in All Caps on Apple Watch

There's no default keyboard on the Apple Watch, but watchOS has another way to let you type text out for emails, messages, music searches, and more on the small display, and that's Scribble. With it, you simply draw letters and other characters on the screen with your finger, then your watch converts that into plain text. However, it's not perfect, and getting the nuances of regular typing can be tough.
ElectronicsWareable

Oppo Watch Free could be next smartwatch to run the new Wear OS

Oppo is cooking up a new smartwatch – the Oppo Watch Free – which has passed through European regulators. LetsGoDigital has spotted the trademark passing through the EU Intellectual Property Office, which hints at a new device. The file mentions “sports watches and watches for sporting use” which could mean...
ElectronicsNature.com

Measurement of the QT interval using the Apple Watch

The inherited and acquired long QT is a risk marker for potential serious cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death. Smartwatches are becoming more popular and are increasingly used for monitoring human health. The present study aimed to assess the feasibility and reliability of evaluating the QT interval in lead I, lead II, and V2 lead using a commercially available Apple Watch. One hundred nineteen patients admitted to our Cardiology Division were studied. I, II, and V2 leads were obtained after recording a standard 12-lead ECG. Lead I was recorded with the smartwatch on the left wrist and the right index finger on the crown. Lead II was obtained with the smartwatch on the left lower abdomen and the right index finger on the crown. The V2 lead was recorded with the smartwatch in the fourth intercostal space left parasternal with the right index finger on the crown. There was agreement among the QT intervals of I, II, and V2 leads and the QT mean using the smartwatch and the standard ECG with Spearman’s correlations of 0.886; 0.881; 0.793; and 0.914 (p < 0.001), respectively. The reliability of the QTc measurements between standard and smartwatch ECG was also demonstrated with a Bland–Altman analysis using different formulas. These data show that a smartwatch can feasibly and reliably assess QT interval. These results could have an important clinical impact when frequent QT interval monitoring is required.
Technologyimore.com

Apple Stores highlight the new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands

The new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands are now in Apple Stores. Some Apple Stores have a special display for the new bands. The new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands are looking great at the Apple Store. As reported by 9to5Mac, some flagship Apple Stores also have a specialized display...