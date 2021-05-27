Apple Watch has a third of the smartwatch market in Q1 2021

The inherited and acquired long QT is a risk marker for potential serious cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death. Smartwatches are becoming more popular and are increasingly used for monitoring human health. The present study aimed to assess the feasibility and reliability of evaluating the QT interval in lead I, lead II, and V2 lead using a commercially available Apple Watch. One hundred nineteen patients admitted to our Cardiology Division were studied. I, II, and V2 leads were obtained after recording a standard 12-lead ECG. Lead I was recorded with the smartwatch on the left wrist and the right index finger on the crown. Lead II was obtained with the smartwatch on the left lower abdomen and the right index finger on the crown. The V2 lead was recorded with the smartwatch in the fourth intercostal space left parasternal with the right index finger on the crown. There was agreement among the QT intervals of I, II, and V2 leads and the QT mean using the smartwatch and the standard ECG with Spearman’s correlations of 0.886; 0.881; 0.793; and 0.914 (p < 0.001), respectively. The reliability of the QTc measurements between standard and smartwatch ECG was also demonstrated with a Bland–Altman analysis using different formulas. These data show that a smartwatch can feasibly and reliably assess QT interval. These results could have an important clinical impact when frequent QT interval monitoring is required.