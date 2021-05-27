Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Masaharu Morimoto Talks Iron Chef, His Restaurants, And Cocktails - Exclusive Interview

By Katherine Peach
mashed.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitting culinary giants against one another has catapulted the talents of more than a few chefs into household names. Since 1998, Masaharu Morimoto has sharpened his knives and competed on the Japanese television show "Iron Chef" and appeared on the Food Network's "Iron Chef America." Following his success on the show, Eater reports Morimoto garnered attention for his take on the style of omakase, exposing the style to the East Coast — all while using things like liquid nitrogen, fugu (blowfish), and live sea urchin on the menu.

www.mashed.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masaharu Morimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Cooking#Food Drink#Japanese Chefs#Top Chef#Japanese Cuisine#His Restaurants#The Food Network#Iron Chef America#The Michelin Guide#Rogue Brewing#Sec#Rogue Ales Spirits#Momosan Ramen Sake#Food Network#Rogue Ale Spirits#Cocktails#Home Chefs#Eating Sushi#Authentic Japanese Meals#Japanese Home Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmashed.com

Masaharu Morimoto's Favorite Ingredient Is Surprisingly Simple

Masaharu Morimoto opened his first restaurant two decades ago and has shown no sign of slowing down. His numerous restaurants worldwide have gained plenty of support and admiration from hungry gourmets looking for the perfect fusion of East meets West. However, prior to his success with his own restaurants, Morimoto starred on both the Japanese and American versions of the television show "Iron Chef." These productions require constant innovation and ingenuity, in order to use a secret ingredient in the most impressive and delicious way possible.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Injury That Threatened Masaharu Morimoto's Culinary Career

Veteran chef Masaharu Morimoto is perhaps best known for his ability to create a fusion of American and Japanese cuisines, hitting the nail on the head every time with his delicious dishes. Interestingly, as per the chef's website, Morimoto was originally passionate about pursuing a baseball career, but couldn't fulfill his dreams after he sustained a bad shoulder injury. After that, the talented Morimoto began to study the culinary arts in Hiroshima and set his sights on the food industry.
Food & Drinksnewmilfordspectrum.com

Guy Fieri, Cable's Highest-Paid Chef, Hopes to Save His Industry With 'Restaurant Reboot'

When Guy Fieri Zooms into your living room from his home office in Santa Rosa, CA, it's hard to know where to look. There's the man himself — with his signature spiky 'do, sporting a tee for his spirits brand Santo Tequila. Then there's the short-haired cat on his lap that he's stroking as if he were a culinary Dr. Evil. And then there's the wall covered in framed media clippings and personal memorabilia. There's a lot going on here, which is fitting for this larger-than-life personality. Over the past 25 years, Fieri has established himself as both a populist restaurateur and enduring face of the Food Network with shows including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Ultimate Recipe Showdown and Guy's Grocery Games.
Miami Beach, FLworldredeye.com

Dinner hosted by Masaharu Morimoto, Carlos Garcia, & Gregory Gourreau at Juvia

Miami Beach, FL – May 21, 2021 – Longtime Festival friend, Chef Masaharu Morimoto made it back for another round of SOBEWFF®! Morimoto — known to millions as a star of Fuji Television’s Iron Chef and Food Network’s Iron Chef America — has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. This year, Morimoto teamed up with award-winning Venezuelan chef, Carlos Garcia, whose elegant concept Alto, in Caracas, Venezuela holds a coveted spot on the Latin America World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and Juvia‘s Pastry Chef Gregory Gourreau. Together, this trio crafted a menu inspired by their mutual world-renowned expertise and blended their respective Asian and Latin flavor palettes for a peerless fusion dining experience.
RestaurantsWashingtonian.com

Veteran Italian Restaurant Tosca Reopens in Downtown DC With a New Look and Chef

One of DC’s veteran Italian restaurants is ready for a comeback. Ristorante Tosca will reopen downtown on Tuesday, May 25 after being closed for much of the past pandemic year. Owner Paolo Sacco used the pause to redesign his 20 year-old restaurant and hire a new chef, Phil Marzelli, a second-generation Italian-American who previously served as the executive chef at Fabio Trabocchi’s Casa Luca and Sfoglina Downtown.
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
Food & Drinkshonolulumagazine.com

The Haute Cuisine Chef and His Haute Gummy Bears

I have a theory that the local snack scene’s best (or worst) kept secret is the sheer number of adults who are addicted to gummy bears. I know seven—and I know with equal certainty that even more lurk in my circles of family, friends and coworkers, it’s just I haven’t asked. Look at what’s happening at Colin Hazama’s C4 Table, the haute cuisine takeout and catering business he launched after his job as executive chef at The Royal Hawaiian disappeared in the pandemic. Hazama is among the elite chefs who appear regularly at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival. He trained at Michelin-starred Jean-Georges in New York City, opened that chef’s restaurant at the St. Regis Princeville Resort on Kaua‘i and guest-cheffed at the James Beard House. Tickets to his Epicurean Journeys dinners at The Royal Hawaiian, 65 to 70% of whose ingredients he sourced locally, started at $150. And Hazama’s runaway hit at C4 Table are his gummy bears.
Chicago, ILfsrmagazine.com

Adorn Bar & Restaurant in Chicago Hires New Pastry Chef and Lead Mixologist

Adorn Bar & Restaurant, Chicago’s first restaurant in partnership with James Beard award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer and located in the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, today announces the appointment of two new food and beverage hires to join the growing team: Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez and Lead Mixologist Kristine Schranz. “We...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Joel McHale Shares His Favorite Cocktail Recipe - Exclusive

You may have laughed at his snarky remarks on "The Soup" or binge-watched him in every episode of "Community." Now, actor, comedian, and TV host Joel McHale is adding happy hour expert to his long list of talents. As the Chief Happy Hour Officer at the carbonated mixer brand Q Mixers, he's out to help everyone elevate their cocktail craft and make better mixed drinks at home.
Connecticut StateOnlyInYourState

The Newly Opened Chef Luis Restaurant In Connecticut Is A Flavorful Adventure That Is Worth The Trip

Chef Luis is back! If you are familiar with one of New Canaan’s favorite chefs, you’ll be excited to know he has returned to the kitchen. If not, then get ready for a taste adventure unlike any other. Are you craving something incredibly delicious and unique? You will be in for a tasty treat when you visit the newly re-opened Chef Luis Restaurant in New Canaan.
Houston, TXpapercitymag.com

James Beard Award-Winning Houston Chef Enters the Wild World of Hemp With Special CBD Cocktails

Houston's rock star chef Chris Shepherd and his Underbelly Hospitality is partnering with Bayou City Hemp company to create specialty CBD cocktails using the Mixer Elixir. With his finger in everything from those famed Korean braised goat dumplings to Georgia James’ acclaimed steaks to his lauded bacon sausage, we shouldn’t be too surprised that Chef Chris Shepherd is further expanding his reach by embracing the CBD (cannabidiol) explosion.
RecipesWTVF

Celebrity Chef Sean Brock Has New Restaurant & Cookbook

Celebrity chef Sean Brock made his popular Fish and Grits and gave us tour of his new dream restaurant Audrey. Chef Brock is teaming up with argenx, a global immunology company, on a new cookbook for the myasthenia gravis (MG) community called Cooking Together, with the goal of helping bring the joy back into eating for those living with MG. The cookbook features recipes that are easy to make, have nutritional value, and are easy to chew. Download the cookbook Cooking Together for free here: www.MG-United.com. No date has been set for the opening of Audrey. Visit www.audreynashville.com and follow @audreynashville on Instagram for updates.