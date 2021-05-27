Masaharu Morimoto Talks Iron Chef, His Restaurants, And Cocktails - Exclusive Interview

I have a theory that the local snack scene’s best (or worst) kept secret is the sheer number of adults who are addicted to gummy bears. I know seven—and I know with equal certainty that even more lurk in my circles of family, friends and coworkers, it’s just I haven’t asked. Look at what’s happening at Colin Hazama’s C4 Table, the haute cuisine takeout and catering business he launched after his job as executive chef at The Royal Hawaiian disappeared in the pandemic. Hazama is among the elite chefs who appear regularly at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival. He trained at Michelin-starred Jean-Georges in New York City, opened that chef’s restaurant at the St. Regis Princeville Resort on Kaua‘i and guest-cheffed at the James Beard House. Tickets to his Epicurean Journeys dinners at The Royal Hawaiian, 65 to 70% of whose ingredients he sourced locally, started at $150. And Hazama’s runaway hit at C4 Table are his gummy bears.