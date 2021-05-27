Cancel
Energy Industry

Progressives push more clean energy infrastructure spending

By Benjamin J. Hulac, Joseph Morton
Roll Call Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of progressive lawmakers is pushing to include legislation that would lock in more than $1 trillion in spending for U.S.-made clean energy products and create a new division of the Energy Department focused on low- and zero-carbon options. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., are...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Department Of Energy#Energy Infrastructure#Government Spending#State Spending#Renewable Power#The Energy Department#Capitol Hill#The White House#Doe#Democratic#The Green New Deal#Gop#Americans#Clean Energy Research#Progressive Lawmakers#Clean Electricity#Basic Infrastructure#Actual Infrastructure#Senate Republicans
