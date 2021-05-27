Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors rumors and offseason previews of West lottery teams with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

By Michael Scotto, Follow @MikeAScotto
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbNC5_0aDOmCwA00

On the latest edition of the HoopsHype podcast, host Michael Scotto is joined by Yossi Gozlan, HoopsHype’s salary cap expert. Gozlan and Scotto previewed the offseason for each Western Conference lottery team. The duo shared intel on the free agencies of Kelly Oubre, Kent Bazemore, and more notes on the Warriors. The pair also discussed Gregg Popovich’s future, DeMar DeRozan’s free agency, the futures of Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart in New Orleans, Richaun Holmes’ value in free agency, and more.

For more interviews with players, coaches, and media members, be sure to like and subscribe to the HoopsHype podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Listen to the podcast above or check out some snippets of the conversation in a transcribed version below.

0:45 Golden State Warriors offseason: Kelly Oubre and Kent Bazemore free agencies, James Wiseman as a trade chip, and Stephen Curry extension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLxod_0aDOmCwA00

Scotto: A league source told HoopsHype that while Golden State is not looking to trade James Wiseman, they would listen if an All-Star player was on the table and one becomes available this summer in potential trade talks.

Scotto: Recently, Steve Kerr touched on Kelly Oubre saying that Klay Thompson was going to start for them when he gets back next year, and there was a question of whether Kelly would be interested in coming off the bench, and only he can answer that. Both sides will weigh their options. With that said, the sense I’ve gotten from a league source is that Oubre and his camp think they can get over $20 million (annually), and he ideally wants a long-term deal. The two-year, $30 million deal that he did when he was with the Suns is not something he’s looking to do. I don’t get the sense that while Golden State is open to keeping him, to pay him $20 million or more, I don’t get the sense that’s something they want to do. In that case, you could look at them being open to a sign-and-trade scenario.

From what I’ve been told, he was good in the locker room for the Warriors and they had no issues with him there. Would they be open to a return? Yes, for the right price, though. That’s going to be the key.

Scotto:

this year shot a career-high 45 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range. Golden State would like to bring back Bazemore, I’m told… A source close to Bazemore told HoopsHype that he wants to get a multi-year deal, two years sure, but ideally a long-term three-year deal.

Gozlan: Bazemore is going to be a non-Bird free agent. They can give him a raise that pays him like $3.2 million in the first year. They can give him three to four years off that. If that’s a little too low for him and he’s getting bigger offers elsewhere, then they’ll probably have to dig into their MLE (mid-level exception). The taxpayer MLE is projected at about $5.9 million.

Gozlan: Stephen Curry this offseason will be eligible for four years, $215 million. It would start him out at $48 million for the 2022-23 season and then pay him $59.6 million in the 2025-26 season.

15:45 San Antonio Spurs offseason: Gregg Popovich’s future, his eventual replacement, and DeMar DeRozan’s free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GS9pI_0aDOmCwA00

Scotto on Will Hardy as an eventual Popovich replacement: I’ve heard some whispers on that from an executive or two around the league. This is a guy who has interviewed with the Knicks, Pacers, and the Thunder. He’s knocking on that door to be a head coach at some point in his career.

Scotto: The big guy for them (in free agency) is DeMar DeRozan. To me, I could see them bringing him back partly to be somewhat competitive next year (while Popovich chases the all-time wins record).

Gozlan: They’ve got $50 million in cap space, so they can bring back DeRozan. Let’s say they bring him back at $25 million. Then you’ve got another $25 million to spend. I don’t know if you want to tie that up in Rudy Gay and Patty Mills. They definitely need some frontcourt help and more upside. They’ve been linked to Lauri Markkanen. That would be the type of move I’d try to pursue if I were them. Maybe even John Collins.

21:20 New Orleans Pelicans offseason: Futures of Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoR1C_0aDOmCwA00

Scotto: The noise about Chicago being in the mix for Lonzo (Ball) seems to have some legs to it depending on who you talk to around the league. There is a belief Lonzo can get around $20 million. I don’t know if New Orleans is going to value him that much, especially as they experimented with the point Zion (Williamson) role towards the end of the season.

Gozlan on Ball and Hart: I think both of them combined could be around $35-40 million. Right now, the Pelicans have kind of a luxury tax crunch. They’re projected to have the 10th pick after the coinflips. They’re going to be like $37 million below the tax already with that pick. If they bring them both back, they’re basically at the tax.

Gozlan on Chicago as a potential sign-and-trade partner: Chicago can offer some of their players. They can offer maybe another pick. They’ve got Coby White. They could try and send back Lauri Markkanen in a double sign-and-trade.

Scotto: I think Eric Bledsoe is a name you’re definitely going to hear this summer in trade conversations. I also wouldn’t be shocked if Steven Adams came up because they’ve got Jaxson Hayes, who they want to eventually be the long-term guy ideally after drafting him in the lottery. Adams can still be a valuable piece to more of a playoff contender.

26:15 Sacramento Kings offseason: Free agent Richaun Holmes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNTtG_0aDOmCwA00

Scotto: They have one key player that’s going to be a free agent this summer that seems like they’re making a priority based on comments publicly from GM Monte McNair, and that’s Richaun Holmes. There was a report about the $20 million (annual) range that he’s trying to go for. I don’t know if he’s ultimately going to get that, but I think what’s going to be interesting is what Jarrett Allen gets. Though (Allen) is in restricted free agency, if you compare their numbers, they’re decently similar.

Gozlan: They only have Holmes’ early Bird Rights because he only signed a two-year deal with them. They can only re-sign him to about a four-year deal close to $40 million. I think he’s going to get more than that. They kept him past the trade deadline knowing about the risk that they’re going to have some challenges in re-signing Holmes. If they’re going to pay him more to re-sign him, they’re going to have to create cap space.

Right now, they do not project to have any cap space. But, they can get there by reducing some salary. You mentioned Marvin Bagley, he’s the most logical candidate to help make that happen. He’s going to make $11 million next year. I did some calculations and if they were to salary dump him and then they have some non-guaranteed players to cut in Damian Jones, Justin James, Chimezie Metu, they can generate around $17 million in cap space. That includes their pick if it stays at No. 9.

31:13 Minnesota Timberwolves offseason: Power forward search and draft pick trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gc5w_0aDOmCwA00

Gozlan: If they keep their pick, that means it fell in the top three. If you’re Minnesota and you keep the pick, you haven’t made the playoffs in three years, you haven’t made noise as a contender since 2004, and you want to show to your franchise player this is a team where you can contend for many years to come, I think they’re going to make a major splash. I expect them to try to get aggressive and get a really good impact player.

34:50 Oklahoma City Thunder offseason: Al Horford trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnnsB_0aDOmCwA00

Gozlan on potential Horford trade possibilities: There are some teams I can see being a good fit. The Warriors or Washington to name a few. I think he’s rehabilitated his trade value well enough this season that somebody will want to acquire him.

Gozlan: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is up for an extension. I think it goes without saying he’ll be getting the max.

Gozlan: I just look for them to do more salary dumps for other teams. There are always teams looking to shed money, and OKC will probably want to help them out in exchange for more draft picks and just bottom out for one more year.

Scotto: (Svi Mykhailiuk) is a guy who’s expected to get a qualifying offer.

38:50 Houston Rockets offseason: Futures of Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzWhV_0aDOmCwA00

Scotto: Eric Gordon is a guy I think for playoff teams could have value.

Scotto: Kelly Olynyk, in my opinion, is one of the guys who really helped his value if you look at his numbers with Houston.

Gozlan: Olynyk has been so good for them. Regardless of what kind of team Houston is going to be next year, they’re not going to be a very good team next year, but I think he’s still worth bringing back at a reasonable number.

You can follow Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) and Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) on Twitter.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

20K+
Followers
43K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Gregg Popovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Western Conference#Apple Podcasts#Golden State Warriors#Suns#Mle#Pacers#Houston Rockets#Twitter#Host Michael Scotto#Previews#Playoff Teams#Rumors#Okc#Team Houston#Re Signing Holmes#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
Spotify
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s blunt take on Lonzo Ball’s future with Pelicans amid free agency rumors

With the 2020-21 campaign now officially coming to a close for the New Orleans Pelicans, the team is now set to enter what should be a particularly interesting offseason. The future of incoming free agent Lonzo Ball is one of the biggest issues the Pelicans must address this summer, and for his part, New Orleans star Zion Williamson has put in his two cents worth about the situation.
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Kelly Oubre: To re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days

Oubre (wrist) has not been cleared for on-court basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports. It looks like Oubre will miss Golden State's play-in games due to a a left wrist injury that has kept him sidelined since April 29. Kent Bazemore and Jordan Poole should continue to see increased workloads while Oubre remains on the sidelines.
NBABlog a Bull

The Bulls biggest need is no longer PG

I started this as a comment, but figured it'd be good to reformat it a bit differently. Everyone always wants to fight the last war. Going into the season with Coby White as the "starting PG" and Sato as the "backup PG" was extreme folly. This was especially true when the biggest goal was to learn about and develop guys who needed to play with a quality PG (Lauri, Carter, Gafford to some extent Pat) to get a good evaluation of them, just by the nature of their game and position.
NBAfoxbangor.com

Bradley Beal Claps Back At Kent Bazemore, Your Hamstring Joke Wasn’t Funny!

9:20 AM PT — Bradley Beal is firing back at Bazemore … saying the dude really missed the mark with his comment — ’cause there’s nothing funny about being injured. The Wizards star hopped on “First Take” on ESPN minutes ago … saying he agreed with Bazemore’s praise of Curry, but got pissed when the dude tried to become a comedian about his injury.
NBANBC Sports

Warriors close to retaining first-round pick from Oubre trade

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Warriors definitively would keep their first-round pick. As of this writing, it's still possible Golden State finishes with a top-10 record in the NBA. NBC Sports Bay Area regrets the error, and an updated version of the story is as follows.
NBAFrankfort Times

Popovich misses game to attend Duncan's Hall enshrinement

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Gregg Popovich took Saturday off, for good reason. There was no way he was going to miss Tim Duncan’s enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Spurs played Saturday afternoon without their head coach, after Popovich made the decision to fly to Connecticut to see...
NBAYardbarker

Nets Notes: Kyrie, Durant, Harden, Harris, Dinwiddie, Popovich

The last time the Brooklyn Nets’ “Big Three” took the floor together, you’ll have to go back to February 13th, when the Nets took down the Golden State Warriors on the road. On Saturday afternoon, that changed, as the Nets ended up taking down the Chicago Bulls 105-91. James Harden...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal calls out Golden State Warriors’ Kent Bazemore after scoring title remark

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal called out Kent Bazemore on Twitter Monday night after the Golden State Warriors swingman appeared to take a shot at Beal while weighing in on Stephen Curry's place atop the NBA scoring race. During Monday's shootaround, Bazemore, a close friend of Curry's, praised his teammate's ability to remain humble no matter how many accolades come his way.
NBAESPN

Injuries likely to impact quality of play in NBA postseason

The NBA playoffs should be entertaining, as they always are. Just dont count on the basketball being as good as usual. Not after a truncated season during which the injuries were too frequent, the practice time too scarce, to allow teams to peak for the postseason. Its been much more...
NBAESPN

Hornets vs Pelicans 5/9/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Charlotte Hornets (33-34) and the New Orleans Pelicans (30-37) meet at Spectrum Center on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Hornets vs Pelicans (-4, 222) The Hornets defeated the Magic 122-112 and covered the spread as 7.5-point favorites, while going over the 214 point total in their last contest on Friday. Terry Rozier put up a team-high 28 points in the victory.
NBAsemoball.com

Suns rout short-handed Spurs 140-103, keep hope for top seed

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Devin Booker had 27 points and the Phoenix Suns maintained their hope of earning the top spot in the NBA and Western Conference with a 140-103 victory over the short-handed San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. "It was important for us," Phoenix forward Dario Saric said. "Even...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Bradley Beal’s Wife Kamiah Calls out Kent Bazemore over Hamstring Injury Remarks

Kamiah Adams-Beal, wife of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, didn't hold back after Golden State Warriors wing Kent Bazemore commented on the three-time All-Star's hamstring injury. Bazmore told reporters how Warriors star Stephen Curry has "guys hurting hamstrings to keep up" in the NBA scoring race. Beal, who's second in points (31.4 per game) behind Curry (31.9), is out of action with a hamstring strain.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Southwest Notes: Thomas, Popovich, Valanciunas, Brooks, Gordon

The multi-year contract the Rockets gave to Khyri Thomas on Friday has no guarantees beyond this season, ESPN’s Bobby Marks tweets. The contract is non-guaranteed for the next two seasons and includes a team option for the 2023/24 season but the contract is still non-guaranteed even if that option is exercised. However, Thomas did receive $250K for this season, $217K more than the prorated minimum.
NBAnumberfire.com

Pelicans starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Lonzo Ball on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alexander-Walker will make his 11th start this season after Lonzo Ball was ruled out with a right thumb strain. In a revised role without a minutes restriction, our models project Alexander-Walker to score 25.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,500.