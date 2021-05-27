Storm chances increase tonight || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

newsbreak-logo
Environment

Storm chances increase tonight

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure to have at least two methods of receiving weather warnings given the timing of storms will be overnight. Storm chances will be increasing tonight across much of North Texas and parts of Central Texas. Storms will move in from the north and west this evening, potentially leading to severe storms rolling across the region. The main threat will be damaging winds, but flooding will also be possible given the saturated soils. Make sure to have at least two methods of receiving weather warnings given the timing of storms will be overnight.

