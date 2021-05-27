Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

20 Books for Anyone Who Loves Horses—at Any Age!

By Ashley Leath
countryliving.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Woolf may have said it best when she wrote in Jacob's Room, "Blame it or praise it, there is no denying the wild horse in us." The bond between a horse and its rider is a special one, and that uniqueness has left an indelible impression on our literature. While most of us are familiar with the tale of Black Beauty, there are plenty of other stories featuring horses and riders that have caught our attention, too. So we rounded up 20 horse books—from memoirs of resilience and healing to fantastical stories inspired by Celtic legends—that focus on the relationship between people and horses. While you may find a national bestselling author or two here, you'll also find names that may have slipped your radar and deserve a spot on your TBR shelves. We even have a sneak peek at a truly stunning coffee-table book that would be the gift of a lifetime for the horse-lover in your life.

www.countryliving.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Woolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#Horse Riders#Black Beauty#The Gift#Tbr#Books#Memoirs#Fantastical Stories#Best Audiobooks#Celtic Legends#Road Trips#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Books & Literaturelivingwellmom.com

29+ Must-Read Books Kids Ages 9-12 Will Love

This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you are wondering what books are good for 9 to 12-year-olds, here are some personal book recommendations from my own 10 and 12-year-olds that range from fun comic-book styles all the way to chapter books and classics. They’re mom-approved too.
Books & Literaturebookbub.com

13 Books Our Readers Loved in May

Summer is almost here! And if you’re thinking about what you’ll want to read during the long, hot months ahead, we have rounded up a list of incredible books that our readers have been loving in the past month. Fellow readers are a great source for new book recommendations, and from pulse-pounding suspense to heartwarming women’s fiction, we’re sure you’ll find one (or more) books to add to your summer reading list! Note: Reviews may be edited for length and clarity.
MoviesThe New Yorker

Why Movies Love Kids’ Books

The milking of children’s literature is now a dairy industry. Movies, in particular, continue to pump away. You might think that every drop has been wrung from the classic texts, yet still, unceasingly, fresh adaptations emerge. Last year brought a new version of “The Secret Garden,” as well as Matteo Garrone’s suitably sinister take on “Pinocchio.”
Posted by
James Garside

The Tough Love Book About Money

The Tough LOVE Book About MONEYImage courtesy of Frederick Zappone. The Tough LOVE Book About MONEY by Frederick Zappone. You lack money because you Don’t Know Sh*t About Money.
Books & LiteratureCAR AND DRIVER

Automotive Books for Car-Loving Kids

It's tough to beat a good bedtime story. Not only can they help get wired youngsters to sleep, reading books to kids can create a comforting bond and happy memories. Who doesn't want that?. Another great thing about kids books is that you can take them anywhere: car rides, doctor...
Relationshipsoglecountylife.com

Love my friends, no matter who they love

My best friend when I was a kid was named Randy. Randy and I were practically inseparable until high school. That is when, even though he lived one block over, he went to one high school and I went to another. The district boundaries were tightly enforced. When we were...
Charlotte, VTkidsvt.com

Books for All Ages That Celebrate Dads

One of my earliest memories is of snuggling up in my father's arms as he read to me and my sister before bedtime. His enthusiasm for books made me feel like we were the first children to discover Templeton the rat in Charlotte's Web. I learned to love reading because he loved reading.
Books & Literaturektep.org

This Retelling Of 'Gatsby' Has Demonic Flair To Spare

One expects to find novels like this on the shelves of a dream library, where all the great books that were never written reside — a tempting what could've been but wasn't. Fortunately for us, The Chosen and the Beautiful exists — a vibrant and queer reinvention of F. Scott Fitzgerald's jazz age classic The Great Gatsby, only this time we watch the tragedy unspool from Jordan Baker's perspective, Gatsby has literally sold his soul, and the speakeasy crowd occasionally adds a drop of demon's blood (demoniac) to their cocktails in order to really get a kick. I was captivated from the first sentence.
Books & Literaturemetafilter.com

I have never burned anyone else’s books

Jeanette Winterson burns her own books in protest at ‘cosy little blurbs’. posted by Cezar Golescu (41 comments total) 8 users marked this as a favorite. (I get Winterson's point; it's hers to make and she is making it brightly, but even still. Too many fascists about for this to be the most apt approach.)
Books & Literaturebaos.pub

You Don’t Have To Love Every Book

Nor does everyone have to love your favourite book. I have heard heaps of praises of Khaled Hosseini and his two books, ‘The Kite Runner’ and ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’. I did not like the latter, and I haven’t read the first one. I think I might have lost all credibility as a writer who writes about literature.
Animalsheraldmailmedia.com

A little girl's love for horses never dies

I love horses. I have loved horses since I was a little girl. Growing up on the Jersey shore, I never met a horse. The closest I came was sitting on the back of a rag-tag pony and being led around a little circle at our town’s annual fair. I...
Petscrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears’ love of horse-riding

Britney Spears loves to go horse-riding. The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker took to social media to share her love of the sport, as she uploaded a video of her riding on horseback around the paddock on her Instagram account. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Riding is my favourite thing to do.”. Britney...
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Books to Read if You Love Dua Lipa

Dua’s latest album has a heavy focus on the light and casual side of dating. If you’re vibing with the happy, chill songs on Future Nostalgia, you’ll love this charming, romantic, and uplifting romance that’s as good as any feel-good romcom on TV. It’ll have you Levitating with Dua Lipa and Dababy.
Animalshorseandrideruk.com

Five things horse riders love about summer

Is that summer we can see on the horizon? As we inch ever closer to the mid-point on the calendar, we take a look at what the best things are about being a horse owner during the summer. What are you most looking forward to?. With the sunniest months of...
Petstribuneledgernews.com

First Person | A couple's tale of true love for birds and each other

My bird tale starts off with a wedding that took place several years ago. My significant other and I had been together for five years, and we decided that it was worth the risk to get married. We had each been married before and were naturally cautious about trying marriage again.
Theater & Danceblackbirdnews.com

Six Picture Books Told in Verse That are Perfect for any Story Time Event

As someone who has organized storytimes for children and read books aloud over and over to squirming toddlers I can tell you right now, I’ll pick up a book written in rhyme over anything else every time. The words flow off the page. The children will sit riveted to the story and it’s almost always a success. This is a list of some newer titles from the last two years worth finding if you have a class or a group you’ll be reading to any time soon. They also work well on zoom if you’re trying to entertain very young students through a screen.
HobbiesPosted by
BobVila

The Best Gifts for Campers Who Love the Outdoors in Any Season

Time spent outside is essential for overall health, and campers know firsthand the benefits of quality time in nature. From gadgets to sleeping essentials and equipment, the best gifts for campers offer tools that make time in the wilderness as effortless and easy as can be. Novice hikers to veteran campers can make use of these items, which will come in handy from the moment they step foot on the trail. Whether the camper in your life is looking for the ultimate hammock to hang between trees or a tent that can fit a family of six, these gift options are bound to bring the best out of their outdoor adventures. Any camper, whether beginner or expert, will enjoy the following gifts for campers.
Books & Literaturemomcollective.com

May Book Club: Such a Fun Age

How often have you run into a grocery store or convenience store late at night, searching for a quick snack, the team snacks you need at 6 AM the next morning, or the forgotten item from your list? I would need multiple hands to count my evening wanderings around the store.
Comicshorseandrider.com

Love of Horses with the Cast of Spirit Untamed

An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse, Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved story from DreamWorks Animation. Stay tuned for The Ride Podcast episode interview with the director,...