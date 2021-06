Incident #: 21-982 Location: 500 block of W. Middle Street. INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Middle Street for the report of family trouble. The female caller stated that her husband was intoxicated and they had been engaged in a verbal altercation and her husband reportedly grabbed the female’s wrists. Upon arrival, the officers located both of the parties involved and separated them. After speaking with both parties involved it was determined that the female subject was going to leave the residence for the evening and stay at another location. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review and the case was declined citing lack of intent to support a charge of domestic assault. The case was closed.