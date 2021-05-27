Here's What Experts Say About Eating Hot Dogs During Pregnancy

Whether you're a night owl or morning bird, a good night's sleep can do wonders for your day ahead. Getting to the point of drifting off for the night can still be challenging, though, especially if you like the temperature in your room to be just right or you need some soft noise in the background. While a rainstorm or leaves rustling in the wind can help with the latter, Mother Nature doesn't always provide the soundtrack we need when we need it. Luckily, a sound machine can also produce calming sounds on demand to help you get some rest. "Sound machines typically use continuous noise of various kinds, like white noise, pink noise, or broadband noise," says Dr. Frida Rångtell, PhD, a sleep educator and science advisor at Sleep Cycle. "These types of noises all have different characteristics but a similar aim: to improve sleep." Here, our medical experts explain more about sound machines and how to use them to your benefit.