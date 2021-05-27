Here's What Experts Say About Eating Hot Dogs During Pregnancy
One of the unsung joys of pregnancy is that food tastes so incredibly good, especially those tasty treats that you're craving. Unfortunately, the love affair with food can be short-lived, because when you're pregnant, your OB/GYN will give you what feels like a laundry list of items that are okay to eat, and others that you should absolutely avoid. One of them is the hot dog, a true summer staple. So, if you're fiending for a frankfurter, is it safe to eat hot dogs during pregnancy? The answer is kind of complicated.