Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Here's What Experts Say About Eating Hot Dogs During Pregnancy

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the unsung joys of pregnancy is that food tastes so incredibly good, especially those tasty treats that you’re craving. Unfortunately, the love affair with food can be short-lived, because when you’re pregnant, your OB/GYN will give you what feels like a laundry list of items that are okay to eat, and others that you should absolutely avoid. One of them is the hot dog, a true summer staple. So, if you’re fiending for a frankfurter, is it safe to eat hot dogs during pregnancy? The answer is kind of complicated.

www.romper.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Food Drink#Eating Foods#Eating Meat#Dog Food#Baby Food#Ob Gyn#Ms#French#Rdn#Siega Riz A#Sotres Alvarez#D#W#E#Eating Hot Dogs#Food Poisoning#Healthy Adults#Yummy Condiments#Pregnant Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksHealthline

Should You Avoid All Alcohol? Here’s What the Experts Think

According to a recent study by a group of scientists at Oxford University in England, there’s no safe dose for alcohol consumption. Should everyone really completely give up drinking to stay healthy?. We asked experts for their take on an occasional drink. Is alcohol good for you or bad? Does...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

What No One Ever Tells You About Pregnancy Skin: Prepare For Breakouts

I can't count how many times I have been told that I'm "glowing." The compliment seems to slip off one's tongue like turpentine around pregnant people. And while I know it's often said with good intention, I've wanted to call BS every time someone has uttered these words to me. Because unless you are referring to my super-shiny new complexion, I know that I'm not "glowing." Instead, while waiting for my belly to pop and that promised "pregnancy glow" to appear, I've been met with a physiological change I wasn't expecting: acne.
Food & DrinksRunnersWorld

Here’s what you should eat for breakfast, according to a nutritionist

'Breakfast is the most important meal of the day' may sound like an old wives’ tale at this point, but some time-honoured beliefs are worth the hype. In order to avoid potential brain fog induced by low blood sugar, you need breakfast. Starting off the day with a full, nutrient-dense meal also allows you to keep making better choices throughout the day and helps you fuel the runs or other workouts you have planned (or refuel after, if you run in the morning).
Food & DrinksCulpeper Star Exponent

What to look for in the healthiest hot dogs

Hot dogs are a summer cookout staple. If you’re in charge of the shopping, here are nutrition guidelines and key terms to keep in mind to pick franks that are reasonably healthy and tasty. The biggest stumbling block is sodium. Several dogs on the market have over 600 mg —...
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

What Experts are Saying About Kybella, the Double Chin Remover

Double chins are among the most common fat accumulations on the body. Even those with relatively lean builds end up finding a double chin hiding under an otherwise smooth jawline and profile. There’s nothing too distracting about it initially, but it can become quite a nuisance once it starts appearing in photos or when people begin to point it out.
WorkoutsL.A. Weekly

Are Short Workouts Better Than Long Ones? Here’s What Experts Say

Forget killing yourself in the gym. New study says short walks and workouts are related to a longer lifespan. As experts learn and understand more about the ways in which our bodies work, new research pops up and provides supporting evidence. Recently, researchers found that short spurts of movement, like walking up and down the stairs or walking a little bit further to get to your destination, may result in a longer life.
Women's Healthromper.com

Here's Why Doctors Don't Want You To Eat Deli Meat During Pregnancy

Sandwiches are seriously an underrated meal. They’re perfectly portable, filled with proteins and dairy that are nutritious for your body — and they taste damn good, too. Thing is, if you’re expecting, you might have to skip your favorite sub, as experts advise caution when eating lunch or deli meats during pregnancy.
Electronicsmarthastewart.com

Do Sound Machines Really Help Improve Sleep? Here's What the Experts Say

Whether you're a night owl or morning bird, a good night's sleep can do wonders for your day ahead. Getting to the point of drifting off for the night can still be challenging, though, especially if you like the temperature in your room to be just right or you need some soft noise in the background. While a rainstorm or leaves rustling in the wind can help with the latter, Mother Nature doesn't always provide the soundtrack we need when we need it. Luckily, a sound machine can also produce calming sounds on demand to help you get some rest. "Sound machines typically use continuous noise of various kinds, like white noise, pink noise, or broadband noise," says Dr. Frida Rångtell, PhD, a sleep educator and science advisor at Sleep Cycle. "These types of noises all have different characteristics but a similar aim: to improve sleep." Here, our medical experts explain more about sound machines and how to use them to your benefit.
Animalsktxs.com

Papilloma viruses can affect dogs, here's what to do

Papilloma viruses can affect many species and dogs are no different. In dogs, papillomas manifest as warty or cauliflower like growths often in the mouth or on the feet. Generally, these growths occur on young animals as their immune system is still developing. Although unsightly, the good news is that...
DietsPosted by
Mix 94.1

Want to Try Rebel Wilson’s Diet? Here’s the Secret, and Exactly What to Eat

Rebel Wilson lost more than 60 pounds during her "Year of Health" by following a diet called the Mayr Method, which is based on healthy vegetables, high-protein foods, and being mindful about eating, avoiding added sugars and stress-eating that leads to reaching for junk food. Here is exactly how to follow the method, which is a nearly 100-year-old approach to healthy weight loss that combines smaller portions, plant-based foods and walking for gentle but consistent calorie-burning every day.
Nutrition929nin.com

Vegans Are Happier Than Meat-Eaters, a New Poll Finds. Here’s What to Eat

Beyond the nutritional benefits of a plant-based diet, a new report has found that a vegan diet could actually boost happiness. Vegan eaters were found to be happier than meat-eaters and pescatarians across the board in a report from Tracking Happiness that surveyed 11,537 Americans to research the relationship between diet and mood. With more people globally adopting plant-based diets, the research published found that once people dropped meat, their average happiness increased.
Bethesda, MDPosted by
UPI News

Study: Healthy eating during pregnancy lowers complication risk

If you're planning to get pregnant or already "eating for two," sticking to a healthy diet may reduce the risk of several common pregnancy complications, researchers say. The new study included nearly 1,900 women who completed diet questionnaires at eight to 13 weeks of pregnancy, along with estimates of what they ate in the previous three months.
FitnessAOL Corp

What experts say you need to know about ‘diet weed’

Legal in 17 states, but still considered illegal at the federal level, marijuana is going through a complicated rebirth. For those living in the states where partaking in the drug comes with the risk of a fine or imprisonment, CBD is typically the only safe option. That is, until recently. A number of pot lovers have found another way to legally buy and sell a less-potent version of marijuana using a legal loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill, which inadvertently legalized a potent and popular cannabinoid known as Delta-8 THC.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

Here’s What Your Farts Say About Your Gut Health

It’s never fun to rip one when in a crowd, but you know what? It’s natural. We’re human, and we all fart. However, sometimes some people may pass gas more often than others, and the farts may smell bad, too. That’s why it’s best to know what causes farting in particular—especially which types of foods are best and worst for gut health and digestion—so you can better manage your gut health and gas.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Chickpeas Every Day

Chickpeas, also commonly known as garbanzo beans, are a healthy member of the legume family. This protein-dense little pea is popular these days as a plant-based protein alternative in many vegan and vegetarian dishes, but it is hardly a modern health food. In fact, the chickpea is one of the earliest cultivated legumes in human history, with the first evidence of it appearing as far back as 7,500 years ago, according to Tori Avey.
Animalspurewow.com

What Fruits Can Dogs Eat? Here’s What’s OK and What to Avoid at All Costs

Similar to vegetables and nuts, dogs can eat fruits as a way to add healthy nutrients to their protein-rich diets. But dogs definitely shouldn’t consume any fruits—or fruit parts—that are toxic or known to cause diarrhea, vomiting or kidney failure. Don’t worry about doing the guesswork; a complete list of fruits that are safe for dogs is below!
Nutritionhomify.com

If You Eat 2 Bananas Per Day For A Month, This Is What Happens To Your Body

Bananas are considered to be a complete food, but we often underrate them. Yet, this exotic fruit has the potential to be the next great health revolution, as it is simply loaded with nutrients. This yellow-skin miracle is high in natural sugars, fructose, and sucrose, various nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and...