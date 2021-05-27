How to Prepare for the Next Bitcoin Crash

As per a hedge fund of $7.5 billion, by next year, gold will take a hike. However, the investors who are looking for alternatives to currencies can go for BTC. The hedge fund of $7.5 billion SkyBridge Capital states that gold can and will achieve a greater height in the coming years. Still, investors who are seeking an alternative to the currency should prefer to seek Bitcoin instead. The senior portfolio manager, as well as the Co-Chief investment officer of SkyBridge Capital, Troy Gayeski, explained that BTC, along with gold, might become related because the Federal Reserve has decided to narrow the purchase of the asset. Moreover, the minds of investors are usually comparing gold with Bitcoin.