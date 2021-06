Destiny 2 fans have longed for the introduction of cross-play for the franchise, and now you can try it out for yourself before the week is out. Last week, Bungie announced through its official blog that they would be launching their cross-play beta starting May 25-27, which means that you can now currently go try out the beta for yourself. Since it is just a beta for now, its not full cross-play across for all aspects of the game, to try out the new feature Bungie has created a new vanguard strike playlist where players will be matched with those on other consoles. The new playlist is available to all players, and completing three strikes within said playlist will even earn you some unique emblems.