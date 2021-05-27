NOTICE OF COLLECTION OF TAXES THE VILLAGE OF KINGS POINT. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Tax Roll and Warrant for the fiscal year beginning June 1, 2021, and ending May 31, 2022, have been filed in the office of the Village Clerk.† Taxes may be paid in person at the Village Hall, 32 Steppingstone Lane, Kings Point, New York, 11024, Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 2021 VILLAGE TAXES ARE NOW DUE JUNE 1st, 2021 AND PAYABLE WITHOUT A PENALTY BY JULY 1st, 2021†NO LATER THAN 4:30 P.M. in the Village Hall†or online at www.villageofkingspoint.org, from June 1st, 2021, to July 1st, 2021 until 10:00 p.m., WITHOUT A PENALTY. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a penalty of five percent (5%) will be added after July 1st, 2021, for the month of July and an additional one percent (1%) per month thereafter.† Interest and penalties on delinquent taxes are mandatory pursuant to the provisions of the REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW of the State of New York.