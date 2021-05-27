The post office is suffering. Could one bill help save it?
The post office has suffered financial problems for years. But the pandemic made it worse as first-class mail dropped - and the 2020 election exposed its debt. With email and online pay, mail volume has declined for the last 14 years. And due to a 2006 law passed by Congress requiring the post office to pre-pay retirement benefits 75 years in the future, the debt started racking up. Now, lawmakers are trying to change course.upnorthlive.com