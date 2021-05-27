Cancel
U.S. Politics

The post office is suffering. Could one bill help save it?

By ANGELA BROWN, The National Desk
UpNorthLive.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe post office has suffered financial problems for years. But the pandemic made it worse as first-class mail dropped - and the 2020 election exposed its debt. With email and online pay, mail volume has declined for the last 14 years. And due to a 2006 law passed by Congress requiring the post office to pre-pay retirement benefits 75 years in the future, the debt started racking up. Now, lawmakers are trying to change course.

