You will never use a golf course water cooler again after seeing this terrifying video of a snake

The vinyl plank flooring in my apartment hides dirt a little too well. Grime, dust, water spots, and even the occasional sticky spill seemingly disappear into the gray-brown, wood-look surface, making it difficult to know when it's time to clean. By the time I get around to mopping, the gunk that has settled into the grooves typically requires some vigorous scrubbing and a splash of floor cleaner to remove. So when I first heard about the E-Cloth Deep Clean Mop—which promises to remove dirt, grease, and more than 99% of bacteria using only a microfiber mop head and water—I was more than a little skeptical. But after trying it out, I was both appalled and impressed by the amount of grime it picked up—all without the help of any chemical cleaners.