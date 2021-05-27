Notice to Biddes Refuse Removal Services
Please take notice that the Board of Commissioners of the Great Neck Park District will receive sealed bids at the District office, Five Beach Road, Great Neck, Nw York 11023, until 12:30 p.m.Wednesday, June 9, 2021 for the Great Neck Park District Refuse Removal Services as set forth in the specifications. At the above time and location, the bid will be publicly opened and read. The form of the†proposal and specifications will be available at the Park District Office where copies thereof may be obtained by qualified bidders during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and accept the bid which it deems to be in the best interest of the Park District. For more information, call the Great Neck Park District at (516) 487-4673.Dated: Great Neck, New York, May 13, 2021.theislandnow.com