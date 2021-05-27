Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Notice to Biddes Refuse Removal Services

By stevenblank
theislandnow.com
 11 days ago

Please take notice that the Board of Commissioners of the Great Neck Park District will receive sealed bids at the District office, Five Beach Road, Great Neck, Nw York 11023, until 12:30 p.m.Wednesday, June 9, 2021 for the Great Neck Park District Refuse Removal Services as set forth in the specifications. At the above time and location, the bid will be publicly opened and read. The form of the†proposal and specifications will be available at the Park District Office where copies thereof may be obtained by qualified bidders during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and accept the bid which it deems to be in the best interest of the Park District. For more information, call the Great Neck Park District at (516) 487-4673.Dated: Great Neck, New York, May 13, 2021.

theislandnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Great Neck, NY
Government
Nassau County, NY
Government
City
Great Neck, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commissioners#Office Hours#Park District Office#Commissioners Reserves#Bids#Qualified Bidders#Copies#Secretary#Normal Business Hours#Nw York#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nassau County, NYNews 12

Curran lays out plan for $375 payout for Nassau property owners

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has proposed $100 million in direct cash for struggling homeowners. Curran says under her plan, about 300,000 Nassau homeowners will receive a roughly $375 payment that she says "benefits the middle class." She's hoping the money will then be spent within the county, especially in...
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: My suggestions to improve GN School District

Just the other day, the Great Neck News published an unfortunate piece entitled “Reflections on the Great Neck school board election” in which the writer not only hurled baseless accusations at me, but also claimed to be able to magically see into the hearts, minds, and motivations of voters. Inventing fiction about my school board campaign is one thing. Spreading falsehoods about the people who voted for me is another. It is clear that this individual is not sufficiently informed to speak to anything about the election, other than his objective to foster division and hate while pretending to stand for truth and justice. His personal attacks are distressing – though, having known him for nearly two decades, his actions are not surprising to me. What was surprising was that his efforts were supported by the president of the school board. Frankly, I think our entire community deserves better.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
Nassau, NYnassaucountyny.gov

County Executive Curran Proposes Direct Cash Relief for Homeowners in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran today proposed that Nassau County dedicate $100 million to provide direct cash relief to County households. Nassau County’s projected budget surplus of $75 million and incoming federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) make today’s announcement possible. Nassau County, which experienced unprecedented negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, is receiving $385 million from the federal government -- $200 million in 2021. Under County Executive Curran’s proposed plan, approximately 300,000 homeowners in Nassau County would receive a payment of roughly $375.
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Port Washington, NYportwashington-news.com

Letter To The Editor: Elections in Manorhaven: June 15

It is once again election time in Manorhaven, “Ports Downtown Waterfront Community” on Tuesday, June 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. I was very fortunate to have served as Trustee in our Village from 2016-20 where we were able to address a variety of issues that existed in our Village at the time. Almost all of my 13 proposals came to fruition thereby helping to improve the quality of life in our small waterfront village. Although no longer a board member my interest and caring for the well-being of our Village and its residents will continue as we are still fortunate to live in one of the safest villages in all of Nassau County.
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Manorhaven Boulevard overhaul moves forward with county vote

A major overhaul of Port Washington’s Manorhaven Boulevard is one step closer to getting underway, Nassau County officials said. The county Legislature’s Rules Committee voted unanimously on May 10 to move the project forward by approving a $3,590,062 resurfacing construction contract with J. Anthony Enterprises, Inc. The county has committed...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: David Kirsch has right background, temperament for VGN village justice

Please join me in voting for David Kirsch for village justice on June 15. For those who don’t know, Dave’s credentials as a public servant are well documented. Beyond his dedication to the local community and his synagogue, he began his legal career with over six years as a prosecutor with the Bronx District Attorney. None of these accomplishments come close to his daily dedication to his wife and daughters.
Nassau County, NYwshu.org

C19: Taxes Due!

The extended deadline to submit income taxes is this Monday. Advocates want Governor Cuomo to scrap Nassau County’s police reform plan, the man accused of killing a Yale student’s been arrested, and Cuomo sought to make a controversial change in state law this week.