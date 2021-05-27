Cancel
Great Neck, NY

Notice To Bidders Staff Apparel, and Uniforms

By stevenblank
theislandnow.com
 11 days ago

Please take notice that the Board of Commissioners of the Great Neck Park District will receive sealed bids at the District Office located at Five Beach Road in Great Neck, New York 11023 until 12:30 pm, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 for the purchase of Staff Apparel, and Uniforms as set forth in the specifications.At the above time and place the bid will be public opened and read. †The form of proposal and specifications will be available at the Park District Office where copies therof may be obtained by qualified biddes. The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to accept the bid which it deems to be in the best interests of the Park District. For more information, please call the Great Neck Park District at (516) 487-7665. Date: Great Neck, New York May 19, 2021.

theislandnow.com
