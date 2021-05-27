Cancel
Noah Syndergaard shut down for six weeks with elbow inflammation

By Michael Drago
Amazin' Avenue
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets fans understandably feared the worst a few nights ago when Noah Syndergaard was removed from his rehab start after just one inning in which his velocity was noticeably lowered, and it now appears those fears were justified. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the starting pitcher has been shut down for at least six weeks after his right elbow was found to have some inflammation. With that break and the time it would take for him to complete another rehab assignment, it is now clear that we will not see Syndergaard pitching in the majors until August at the earliest.

Person
Tommy John
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Zack Wheeler
