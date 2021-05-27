Cancel
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS: Submission of sealed proposals for: DRIVER EDUCATION, IN-CAR INSTRUCTION 2021-22 TO 2023-24

The Board of Education of the Great Neck Public Schools, in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5A of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of sealed proposals for: DRIVER EDUCATION, IN-CAR INSTRUCTION 2021-22 TO 2023-24 Proposals must be labeled with the name of the RFP and submitted...

Nassau, NYnassaucountyny.gov

County Executive Curran Proposes Direct Cash Relief for Homeowners in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran today proposed that Nassau County dedicate $100 million to provide direct cash relief to County households. Nassau County’s projected budget surplus of $75 million and incoming federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) make today’s announcement possible. Nassau County, which experienced unprecedented negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, is receiving $385 million from the federal government -- $200 million in 2021. Under County Executive Curran’s proposed plan, approximately 300,000 homeowners in Nassau County would receive a payment of roughly $375.
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: My suggestions to improve GN School District

Just the other day, the Great Neck News published an unfortunate piece entitled “Reflections on the Great Neck school board election” in which the writer not only hurled baseless accusations at me, but also claimed to be able to magically see into the hearts, minds, and motivations of voters. Inventing fiction about my school board campaign is one thing. Spreading falsehoods about the people who voted for me is another. It is clear that this individual is not sufficiently informed to speak to anything about the election, other than his objective to foster division and hate while pretending to stand for truth and justice. His personal attacks are distressing – though, having known him for nearly two decades, his actions are not surprising to me. What was surprising was that his efforts were supported by the president of the school board. Frankly, I think our entire community deserves better.
Nassau County, NYNews 12

Curran lays out plan for $375 payout for Nassau property owners

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has proposed $100 million in direct cash for struggling homeowners. Curran says under her plan, about 300,000 Nassau homeowners will receive a roughly $375 payment that she says "benefits the middle class." She's hoping the money will then be spent within the county, especially in...
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Betrayal of a county legislator

Back in March 2015, a rally was held in front of the closed Sixth Precinct building on Community Drive. Ostensibly arranged by the supervisor, the rent-a-crowd of “concerned citizens,” who looked like they had been rounded up from the town’s motor pool, were flanked by what newspapers call “local leaders.”
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Studying COVID Impact on Minorities

In an article in Newsday, public health professor Martine Hackett weighed in Nassau County’s plans to launch a study that will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities. The study will particularly look at health disparity issues such as access to testing and vaccinations.
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...